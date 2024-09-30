During the last week, Air Force fighter jets attacked and destroyed commanders and sites belonging to Hezbollah's missile and rocket array, under the precise direction of the Intelligence Division.

In an attack in Beirut this past Saturday, Eid Hasan Mohamad, commander of Hezbollah’s medium-range rocket array, was killed. Eid was a veteran commander in the organization and a central maven in the field of rockets.

In the past, Eid served as the commander of the surface-to-surface rocket unit and deputy commander of the 'Badar' unit. He was assassinated following the assassination of the head of Hezbollah's missile and rocket array, Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi, and many other commanders in the array.

In addition, the commander of the precision missile unit of the array in southern Lebanon, his deputy and other commanders were eliminated. This is the unit that was responsible for shooting towards the center of Israel last week.

The IDF attacked Hezbollah’s medium-range rocket reserves, which reach a range of up to 200 kilometers.