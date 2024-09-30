As Israel continues to demonstrate impressive intelligence capabilities by eliminating much of the leadership of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, some of its enemies are reportedly attributing supernatural powers to the Jewish State.

Iranian opposition news site Iran International published a recording from a televised interview given by an Iranian cleric close to the Ayatollah's regime accusing the Jewish people of trapping and employing djinn, or genies, for three thousand years, as well as using science fiction technology.

Iranian Shia seminary teacher Mostafa Karami claimed, "Considering the Zionists' history of subjugating genies, they carry out many of their missions through this means, and demons are their secret army."

"They [the Jews] have had access to genies and cosmic science since the time of David and Solomon," he added. "Historically, they have always used genies, their documents and traditions proved that. They have used genies and demons for warfare and intelligence operations throughout history."

Karami detailed his magical conspiracy theory in response to the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah last week.

There have been varying reports in the media as to how Nasrallah was located prior to his elimination in Beirut. According to some Arabic media reports, he shook the hand of someone who placed a substance on his hand that allowed Israel to track him. Meanwhile, Western media has attributed the tracking of the Hezbollah leader's location to more mundane old-fashioned intelligence work.