IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari admits that the IDF failed miserably on October 7 in a new documentary series that will air this Saturday night on Kan 11, called "The Never-Ending Day."

"We failed and lost public trust," says Hagari, sharing for the first time a conversation with a returned hostage and how it influenced his messages throughout the war.

The series analyzes the massacre on October 7, minute by minute, from hundreds of angles and through the accounts of over 100 interviewees - survivors of the Supernova Festival, residents of the southern region, Sderot and Ofakim, surveillance post operators who survived Hamas' killing spree, as well as soldiers, pilots, and battalion commanders, some of whom faced the camera for the first time.

The series consists of five episodes featuring an extraordinary mosaic of personal and human stories, forming an incomprehensible picture that gains depth and additional perspective: From 86-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, who was released after 17 days in captivity, to 13-year-old Yagil Yaakov, a siege survivor from Nir Oz, and to soldiers who found themselves in the line of fire almost by chance and changed the course of the battle with their personal decisions that saved dozens of lives.