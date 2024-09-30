On Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, when we recite the prayer “U’Netanei Tokef”, we say: “All of mankind passes in front of You like Bnei Marom”. Who are these Bnei Marom?

The expression usually refers to passing in single-file through a narrow passageway and the Gemara (Rosh Hashanah 18a( gives us three explanations that can perhaps help us to understand how Hashem is judging us. The first option is “like sheep”, meaning that we are assessed by Hashem for our contribution to the Jewish nation as members of the flock.

The second answer is “like climbers reaching the peak of Mount Meron”, meaning that we are assessed by Hashem for our efforts as individuals achieving our peak performance. The third option, which really includes elements of the previous two explanations, is that we are judged “like soldiers in the army of King David”.

As we saw on October 7, sometimes, at critical moments, the army command fails. Suddenly it depends completely on the initiative of its individual soldiers, working together for the benefit of all. We saw many examples of individuals who took the initiative on that terrible day, and we have seen over and again in the months following how soldiers demonstrate their strength as individuals working together toward a shared objective - the defeat of the evil forces who stand against us.

This year, we have seen the strength of our people - diverse, imaginative and independent, but also united in our one purpose: building a better State for future generations.

Some heroes jumped into their cars on 7th October armed only with pistols to fight armed bands of terrorists. Others have dedicated their time to packing boxes of food and delivering supplies to soldiers and refugees, while others are working behind the scenes with secret technology to undermine our enemies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. Soldiers continue to fight daily on the battle fronts, and our “heroes without uniforms” are working hard in agriculture and in many other roles to keep the economy going, and to support their families throughout all the disruption.

Everyone is fulfilling their role in King David’s army.

When we pass before Hashem this year on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur like “Bnei Marom”, may Hashem appreciate each of us for our initiative and fighting spirit on behalf of Am Yisrael. Whatever our contribution has been - on the home front or on the supply lines - may Hashem reward all of Klal Yisrael with the ultimate blessing of peace.

Ktiva v’Chatima Tova.

Rabbi Leo Dee is an educator living in Efrat. His book “Transforming the World: The Jewish Impact on Modernity” was republished in English and Hebrew in memory of his wife Lucy and daughters Maia and Rina hy”d, who were murdered by terrorists in April 2023.