A poll published on Channel 12 News on Sunday found that, if elections to the Knesset were to be held today, the largest party would be the Likud led by Benjamin Netanyahu, which would win 25 seats.

The second largest party is the National Unity Party, led by Benny Gantz, which wins 21 seats. The third largest party is Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid which wins 15 seats in this poll, and the fourth largest party is Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, which wins 14 seats.

The Democrats (Labor-Meretz) led by Yair Golan wins 11 seats, and Shas led by Aryeh Deri wins ten seats.

United Torah Judaism led by Yitzhak Goldknopf maintains its strength and wins eight seats, while Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir is greatly weakened to six seats. Ra'am led by Mansour Abbas and Hadash-Ta'al each win five seats.

Below the electoral threshold are the New Hope-The National Right led by Gideon Sa'ar, which gains some strength but is still far from the electoral threshold and wins 2.4%, Balad which has 2.2%, and the Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, which wins 2%.

In the event that a party led by Naftali Bennett enters the race, such a party would win 20 seats. Likud, in the event that Bennett runs, remains in the lead but with 23 seats. The National Unity Party is greatly weakened and wins only 13 seats.

Yesh Atid also weakens in this case, and wins 12 seats. The Democrats and Shas get 10 seats each. Yisrael Beytenu gets 9 seats, United Torah Judaism with 8 seats, and Otzma Yehudit, Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al each get 5 seats.

Below the electoral threshold in case Bennett runs: Balad with 2.2%, the Religious Zionist Party with 2%, and Sa’ar with just 0.4%.

On the question of compatibility for the role of Prime Minister, between Netanyahu and Gantz, Netanyahu leads with 38% compared to Gantz with 29%, while 31% answered that neither of them is suitable for the position, and 5% answered "I don't know".

Between Netanyahu and Lapid, Netanyahu leads with 38% compared to Lapid with 27%.

On the same question, between Netanyahu and Bennett, Bennett leads with 38% compared to Netanyahu with 35%, while 20% answered that neither Netanyahu nor Bennett is suitable for the position, and 7% answered "I don't know".