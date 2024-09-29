This morning (September, an emotional memorial ceremony was held at the Babi Yar killing site, marking 83 years since the horrific massacre of Kyiv’s Jews, who were murdered by the Nazi Germans and their collaborators in 1941. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the ceremony alongside Kyiv’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, who recited chapters of Tehillim in memory of the tens of thousands of Jews of Kyiv who were murdered in two days of mass killings.

President Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to the Jewish community for its support in Ukraine's current struggle. "Just as then, today we are also fighting enemies trying to destroy our freedom and lives. The fight against Nazism and fascism has not ended, and it continues amidst the current war," the president said.

Rabbi Markovitch emphasized in his remarks the importance of Holocaust remembrance, especially in light of the bloody war currently raging in Ukraine. "The memory of this terrible tragedy, in which tens of thousands of innocent Jews were murdered, takes on even greater significance when a bloody war is unfolding. We are here to remember and never forget, to strengthen Holocaust awareness, and to teach the younger generation its meaning."