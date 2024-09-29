The justified assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, head of the terror organization Hezbollah will have a dramatic effect on the Middle Eastern region and beyond. The terror organization fully funded and supported by the Iranian regime, has been Iran’s largest proxy organization established to threaten Israel on her northern border and deter Israel from taking military action against Iran that can disrupt her nuclear ambitions.

Hezbollah had a standing armed force of as many as 50,000 fighters, and an arsenal upwards of 150,000 rockets that included short and medium range rockets, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.

Over the past 10 days, Israel has not only eliminated the head of Hezbollah, but also about 90% its senior commanders and the military advisors closest to Hassan Nasrallah. According to sources in the foreign media, thousands of Hezbollah’s mid-level commanders, who were in charge of operating the large arsenal of weapon systems threatening Israel, were injured or killed in the coordinated detonation of Hezbollah's communication devices referred to as the “pager attack”.

Since the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel’s southern communities from the Gaza Strip, also a proxy terror organization funded by Iran; Hezbollah has attacked the communities of northern Israel by firing tens of thousands of missiles on civilian towns and villages and forcing the evacuations of upwards of 60,000 northern residents to temporary housing in hotels and other safe locations throughout Israel.

With all this in mind, it seemed somewhat surprising that the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that Netanyahu would be flying out to the United Nations General Assembly to speak before world leaders. Many in Israel felt that the timing of his trip made no sense considering the hourly rocket attacks on northern Israel and the immediate danger of these attacks potentially leading to a regional or even a world war.

On Friday September 27th, at 16:45 local Israeli time just before Shabbat, most Israelis were glued to their TV screens to listen to Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations. During the broadcast, it became clear to most, that this was not one of Netanyahu’s more memorable speeches, in many instances repeating previous statements concerning the danger of Iran to Israel, the Middle East, and to the world.

Netanyahu did rely on biblical passages read this Shabbat that spoke about “the curse” that would be incurred on those that attack the Jewish nation. Netanyahu informed world leaders that Israel would not settle for anything less than “total victory” and the end of Hezbollah forces threatening the State of Israel.

These important declarations were meant to send a clear message to Hezbollah and its remaining leadership, to the Iranian regime, and to the Sunni nations of the Middle East, yet were nothing earth shattering and certainly did not seem to justify leaving Israel during these perilous day. In retrospect, Netanyahu’s trip to the United Nations to speak before the General Assembly had one additional and strategically significant objective. Most, including Hasan Nasrallah, and the Iranian military leadership, interpreted Netanyahu’s trip to New York as the best opportunity to gather Hezbollah’s remaining military leadership under Iranian guidance to regroup and revise military plans for a major attack on the State of Israel.

Nasrallah and his Iranian cohorts made a fatal mistake by assuming that during Netanyahu’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Israel would not take the risk of world condemnation and attempt to eliminate the leader of Hezbollah.

Much has been written over the past year concerning Israel’s military and intelligence capabilities and the utmost importance of revealing as little as possible of the full extent of Israel’s offensive potential. Israel has succeeded in keeping her enemies in the dark concerning intelligence infiltration not only into Hezbollah and other Iranian proxy organizations, but also within the Iranian regime and the Iranian military as well. For this reason, Netanyahu’s trip to the United Nations became the perfect opportunity to fish out Hezbollah from his safe bunker well below ground level. The diversion was executed, the fish swallowed the bait.

According to military correspondents, no less than 80 tons of bombs were dropped on four buildings in the heart of Beirut, killing Nasrallah, his remaining senior commanders, and Iranian advisors attending the meeting. The trip to New York became the perfect diversion, allowing for the elimination of Hasan Nasrallah, who for 32 years has been at the forefront of Iran’s war against the State of Israel. His death was not just as a leader of Hezbollah, but as a Shiite figurehead integral to Iran’s goal of spreading its radical Islamic theology throughout the region and beyond. Since his death, the internet has been flooded by Sunni believers praising his death, and thanking Israel for being responsible for ending the threat on all Sunni nations.

Another significant consequence of Nasrallah’s death may very well impact the negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages being held by the leader of the Hamas terror organization, Yahya Sinwar. Until yesterday, Sinwar operated under the false assumption that Israel would eventually cut a deal with him for the release of some of the hostages allowing for his claim to victory and rehabilitation of the Hamas terror organization. With Nasrallah’s timely death, Sinwar may very well understand that if he does not agree to a deal and release the hostages, his days are truly numbered.

Many of the false assumptions and perceptions by terror leaders such as Nasrallah and Sinwar were based on believing Israel’s mainstream media reports - those who for the past two years have reported day after day that Israel is a fragmented society on the verge of civil war, and unable to resolve internal divisions.

Instead, over the past year, hundreds of thousands of patriotic Israelis have served in their respective military units, paying a tragicall heavy price, yet allowing for Israel’s destruction of the Hamas terror organization, and the continuing destruction of the Hezbollah terror organization, to result in total victory for the State of Israel.

Ron Jagergrew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.

To contact: [email protected], Website: www.ronjager.com.