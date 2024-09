The IDF announced that earlier today (Sunday), an Israeli Navy “Sa’ar 4.5”-class missile ship successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial target that was approaching Israel from the area of the Red Sea outside of Israeli territory.

At about 5:30 a.m., a siren was activated against the intrusion of a hostile aircraft in the city of Eilat. The pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed to have attacked a "vital target" in the southern city with a UAV.