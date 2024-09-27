Res. Capt. Yitzhak Tesler, a Home Front Command spokesman, shared this morning (Friday) how following the guidelines saved him during a siren.

"I've been the spokesman for many years at the Home Front Command and this morning the guidelines really saved me," Tesler shared alongside the publication of a picture of his car's windshield, which was cracked from shrapnel.

He said: "There was a siren, I got out of the car and quickly (but carefully!) reached a protected area. This way the fragments from the interceptor remained as a keepsake in the car but not in my head."

Hezbollah launched heavy salvos this morning towards Tiberias, Haifa, and the Krayot, as well as four unmanned aircraft that were intercepted off the shores of Rosh Hanikra.

A 25-year-old man was moderately injured by shrapnel while working at a construction site near Kfar Hitim. The young man was injured by shrapnel from an interceptor after a salvo of ten rockets launched by Hezbollah towards Tiberias and the vicinity. Some of the rockets were intercepted and some fell into the sea.

He was evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya in moderate condition and conscious, with significant shrapnel injuries from interceptor parts. Senior medics Aviyad Amar and Shlomo Ben Shabbat from Magen David Adom's motorcycle unit said: "We provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital, where he is still moderately injured."