A mob of anti-Israel protesters chanted "We're gonna get you" outside the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his expected address to the United Nations General Assembly later today.

The protest was held Thursday night outside the Loews Regency New York Hotel, where Netanyahu was believed to be staying.

Earlier Thursday, at least 25 protesters were arrested at anti-Israel protests organized in New York by the Within Our Lifetime organization.

Protesters blocked a street in Midtown and held a large red sign that read, "No war criminals in NYC" and "STOP THE GENOCIDE!"

They chanted, "Let Gaza Live."

Within Our Lifetime called its demonstrations “Flood the United Nations for Gaza and Lebanon” and stated that it planned to “turn the city into a frozen zone" in posts on social media.

The group is demanding the resignation of "zionist cop mayor Eric Adams," who was indicted on corruption charges today, the disbandment of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, and that the city "shut down NYPD’s branch in occupied Palestine."