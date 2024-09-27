The Prime Minister's Office addressed the controversy last night (Friday) surrounding the agreement by which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would agree to the American initiative and the framework for a ceasefire with Lebanon.

In a statement published only in English, the Office stated: "Israel is a partner in the goals of the initiative led by the United States to allow people along our northern border to safely return to their homes. Israel appreciates the efforts of the U.S. in this regard, as the U.S.'s role is essential in promoting stability and security in the region."

"Our teams met to discuss the initiative and how we can advance our common goal of safely returning people to their homes. We will continue these discussions in the coming days."

According to Kan, the American administration intended to publish the Franco-American initiative for a ceasefire in Lebanon yesterday, and even agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly welcome the proposal - but the statements made by the Prime Minister upon his arrival in the United States did not include any reference to the framework, political arrangement, or ceasefire.

In recent talks between Israeli officials and mediators, the understanding was that Netanyahu would welcome the framework - after it was published. Netanyahu was not supposed to say "yes" to a ceasefire - but to give his blessing to the initiative and the desire to reach an agreement.

In a video he filmed after landing in the United States, Netanyahu promised: "We will not stop hitting Hezbollah until we safely return our residents to their homes."