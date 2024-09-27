A poll conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute for i24NEWS found that if elections were to be held today, the Likud Party would win 24 seats and the National Unity Party would win 21.

Yisrael Beytenu wins 15 seats, Yesh Atid 11, Shas 10, the Democrats 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta'al 6, the Religious Zionist Party 4, Ra'am 4.

Balad and Gideon Sa’ar’s National Right parties do not pass the electoral threshold. The bloc making up the parties in the current coalition wins 54 seats, and the opposition bloc without Hadash-Ta'al, wins 60 seats.

In a scenario in which Naftali Bennett runs as the leader of a new party, his party receives 29 seats and the Likud has 21. The main victims are the National Unity Party, which drops to 13 seats, and the Yesh Atid Party, which wins 6 seats.

In this situation, Shas wins 9 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 8, the Democrats 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5 and the Religious Zionist Party 4 .

National Right, Ra'am and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold.