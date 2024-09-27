White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked on Thursday about comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting the US and France’s proposal for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

“We would not have made the statement if we had doubts that the talks with the Israelis were positive,” Kirby stated.

“Netanyahu should be asked if he retracted his agreement. I can only say that, based on the conversations last night, we had every reason to believe that he was sincere in his intentions,” he added.

Earlier, after landing in New York ahead of his address to the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu told reporters , "My policy, our policy, is clear: we continue to strike Hezbollah with full force. We will not stop until we reach our goals and above all the return of the residents of the north to their homes. That is the policy, and may no one be mistaken."

Before that, Netanyahu’s office responded to reports of an impending ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group and said, "The reports of a ceasefire are not true. This is a French-American initiative that the Prime Minister has not even responded to."

"The reports of an instruction to moderate the fighting in the north is also the opposite of the truth. The Prime Minister instructed the IDF to continue the fighting with full force, and according to the plans presented to him. As well, the fighting in Gaza will continue until all of the goals of the war are achieved."

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday night issued a call for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.