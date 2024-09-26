National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir delivered a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of the Otzma Yehudit faction meeting convened in response to reports that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah may be imminent.

"The most basic and understandable thing is that when your enemy is on his knees, you do not allow him to recover, but rather work to defeat him and strive to defeat him," Ben-Gvir said. "If you don't do this - you convey weakness, jeopardize the security of your citizens, and prove that you don't intend to win."

"Therefore, the Otzma Yehudit faction led by me informs the prime minister," he continued, "if a temporary cease-fire is signed with Hezbollah, the Otzma Yehudit faction will withdraw from it any coalition commitment - with all that implies: no votes, no government and cabinet meetings, and no coalition activity."

He said, "We will not abandon the residents of the north. Every day that this cease-fire is in effect and Israel does not fight in the north - Otzma Yehudit will not be committed to the coalition."

"If the temporary cease-fire becomes permanent as part of some 'outline', which means the fate of the residents of the north will be sealed at the mercy of Hezbollah - all the ministers and members of the Knesset from Otzma Yehudit will resign from the government and the coalition," he concluded.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office denied reports that Israel is on the verge of agreeing to a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

"The report about a ceasefire is incorrect. This is an American-French proposal that the Prime Minister has not even responded to. The report about the purported directive to ease up on the fighting in the north is the opposite of the truth. The Prime Minister has directed the IDF to continue fighting with full force, according to the plan that was presented to him. The fighting in Gaza will also continue until all the objectives of the war have been achieved," the Prime Minister's Office stated.