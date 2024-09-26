The IDF and ISA are continuing targeted strikes on terrorists in the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre

During joint IDF and ISA operational activity over the last week, IAF aircraft struck in the area of Rafah, eliminating the terrorist Suleiman Juad Suleiman Abu Lafi.

Abu Lafi facilitated the transfer of weapons to and from the Gaza Strip, and directed terrorist attacks in the area of Judea and Samaria.

His brother, Abdullah Abu Lafi, a member of the Islamic Jihad terror group, was also eliminated in the strike.

In addition, IAF fighter jets, following IDF and ISA direction, eliminated a team commander of Hamas' "Nukhba" company, as well as an additional terrorist who took part in the October 7th massacre.

The IDF is also conducting strikes in the Rafah area, and has eliminated approximately 15 terrorists over the last week.