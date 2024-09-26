Five people were injured on Thursday in an accident between an ambulance and a private vehicle on Route 768 near Tiberias.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics provided medical treatment and evacuated the five injured to hospital, including two men aged 50 and 30 in serious condition, with multiple injuries.

Three fire and rescue teams from the Tiberias station rescued two of the injured who were trapped in the overturned ambulance.

Two other men aged 27 and 18 were taken to hospital, one in moderate condition and one in mild condition. MDA reported that "the circumstances of the accident are being examined by the traffic examiners of the Israel Police".

The fire chief at the accident, Itzik Ben Hamo, said: "It was a serious accident. The ambulance overturned on the road with two people trapped inside. The firefighters rescued the injured using hydraulic tools and evacuated them to hospital in critical condition."