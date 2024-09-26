The IDF on Thursday reported that during a military operation Wednesday night in Jenin, the soldiers located a pit dug in the yard of a home.

"Last night, during an IDF operation in the Jenin area, our forces located a pit dug in the yard of a home, deep in civilian territory, at a distance of over six kilometers from the security fence," an IDF statement read. "The infrastructure was dug two meters deep and had no exit, and no weapons or suspects were found in it."

"The infrastructure is under IDF surveillance and will be handled via various operational means," the IDF said.