Former Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, said at a meeting in Canada that as circumstances have radically changed, he intends to return to politics earlier than planned, as reported on Thursday morning by Kan Reshet Bet.

Bennett made additional statements at a parlor meeting he held in Montreal, Canada, which strengthen the assumption that he intends to return to politics. Attendants at the meeting said that they got the impression that Bennett was putting "all his efforts" into the campaign.

The former Prime Minister explained at the meeting that after completing his term as prime minister, he and his wife Gilat decided that he would not return to politics until his youngest child reached age of 15 (his youngest son is now 12), because his children suffered boycotts and social abuse. However, he added that the radical change of circumstances will encourage him to return to politics earlier than intended.

Recently Bennett held a series of conferences in North America, along with some parlor meetings and lectures, and raised funds. He was also interviewed by the foreign press. He held a meeting at the Jewish Federation of Montreal, with the participation of about 600 people, at which he said that the current government must change, in order to rectify the complex situation in which Israel finds itself. He added that it is important that the next government include both right wing and left wing, religious and secular MKs, and that everything must be done to have the haredim becomes citizens with equal rights and obligations.

In one parlor meeting that Bennett attended on Sunday this week, he spoke with the participants, most of them Israeli doctors and other Israelis with young families who are living in Montreal. He asked to hear about the challenges they face in Canada, as well as their concerns regarding bureaucracy when they decide to return to Israel.