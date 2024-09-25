The IDF on Wednesday evening published documentation showing the rockets and weapons that had been placed in civilian homes in Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon is continuing to fire missiles and rockets at civilians across Israel, forcing millions of Israelis into bomb shelters. The weapons used in these attacks - including advanced, strategic missiles and UAVs - have been systematically embedded by Hezbollah inside Lebanese civilian areas and homes over the years," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF is conducting precise, intelligence-based strikes against Hezbollah’s weapons and terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon in order to remove these threats to Israeli civilians and enable the residents of the north to return home in safety and security.

"In images collected in recent days, remnants of the weapons that Hezbollah had hidden in civilian homes in the heart of Lebanese villages can be seen," the IDF stated.

Weapons hidden in building IIDF Spokesperson

Weapons hidden in building in Houmayri IDF Spokesperson

Weapons hidden in building in Baraachit IDF Spokesperson