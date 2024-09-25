A new exhibition by Israeli graffiti artist Benzi Brofman and the international organization StandWithUs opened to the public on September 24th with an emotional ceremony in the presence of families of the victims of October 7th.

“Faces of October 7th” was created as a tribute to the victims of the October 7th Hamas massacre of Israelis, which left 1,200 people dead while 250 were taken captive into Gaza.

Benzi Brofman, a renowned Israeli graffiti artist, worked at the Unity Festival in Re’im outside the Nova Music Festival on October 6th, painting live murals just hours before the massacre occurred. After witnessing the horrors that took place at the Nova festival and in the Gaza envelope region, Brofman decided to dedicate his work to the commemoration of those were murdered and taken hostage on that day and during the war which followed, including murdered civilians, hostages, and fallen IDF soldiers. The portraits in the exhibition, created with the permission and collaboration of the victims’ families, vividly bring to life the stories of the victims from that harrowing day. Brofman has been crafting impactful art installations and murals across Europe, Israel, and beyond since the onset of the war.

Brofman held his first exhibition last March in his hometown in the Jezreel Valley, and is now launching a new exhibition with the international organization StandWithUs and Dubai-based philanthropist Eitan Neishlos, in order to raise global awareness for the victims, their families and the Israeli hostages who still remain in the hands of Hamas. Throughout the six weeks of the exhibition, influencers and celebrities from around the world will visit the exhibition and document the stories of the victims who were murdered by Hamas terrorists, ensuring that their stories will live on and that people around the world will never forget the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Throughout the Israel-Hamas war, StandWithUs has been on the forefront of the fight against the Hamas propaganda machine, which has spewed disinformation worldwide, creating an unprecedented rise in global Antisemitism and hate crimes against Jews.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of October 7th, StandWithUs decided to partner with artist Benzi Brofman to create a one-of-a-kind commemorative exhibition in honor of the Israeli victims and their families, to ensure that the world will never forget those who perished, and those who remain in Hamas captivity. The organization invited Eitan Neishlos, a Dubai-based businessman and philanthropist dedicated to empowering the next generation of young Jewish leaders and to promoting the values of the Abraham Accords peace treaties, to be a strategic partner of the initiative and extend the message to Israel’s allies in the Arab world.

The exhibition blends physical and auditory dimensions, allowing visitors to explore detailed portraits, while engaging with immersive audio-visual elements. An interactive touchscreen will provide visitors with deep insights into the personal stories of the victims who perished on that tragic day. Visitors will also have the opportunity to leave personal messages for the families of victims and the hostages who remain in captivity.

The “Faces of October 7th” Exhibition will be open to the public between September 24th and October 30th at the StandWithUs Katz Education Center in King David Street, Jerusalem. Tickets are now available online.

Michael Dickson, Executive Director of StandWithUs Israel, said: “As we near the one-year anniversary of October 7th, StandWithUs is proud to have the opportunity to honor the victims of the Hamas massacre and raise awareness for the hostages who still remain in Gaza. Together with Benzi Brofman, we have created a space that puts the faces of our victims in front of large audiences, and we encourage everybody to look deep into their eyes and remember and share their stories with the entire world. StandWithUs has been on the forefront of Israel’s battle in the public arena as we fight to tell the truth about October 7th and the war which ensued. As Hamas promotes an aggressive disinformation campaign against Israel and the Jewish people, StandWithUs promotes the truth. The 'Faces of October 7th' exhibition is an important depiction of the true story of the massacre which commemorates the people we mourn, the people whose return we anxiously await, and the stories of innocent individuals who were murdered ruthlessly on that day.”

Benzi Brofman, renowned Israeli graffiti artist who worked at the Unity Festival in Re’im by the Nova Music Festival, said: "The 'Faces of October 7th' is more than an exhibition- it is my personal mission, both as a human being and as an artist. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the massacre, I am honored to present the portraits of the precious people we lost on October 7th— people who celebrated love and life at Nova, residents of the Gaza envelope, brave IDF soldiers who were killed in battle, and the hostages who were taken into captivity, and those who still remain in Gaza. The exhibition encapsulates the gazes of those whose absence will always be felt. It allows visitors to connect to the victims and learn the stories behind each set of eyes. Through an integrated experience of paintings, audio, and large video displays, ‘Faces of October 7th’ pays tribute to our beloved brothers and sisters, while supporting the grieving families and the families of the hostages. StandWithUs has been a key voice for Israel and the Jewish people since the beginning of the war, and together, we are making sure the world remembers the tragedies of the massacre.”

Eitan Neishlos, strategic partner of “Faces of October 7th,” Dubai-based businessman and philanthropist, said: “I am honored to be a part of this important exhibition which shows the faces of the beautiful Israelis we lost and taken on that Black Saturday. When we look into their eyes, we see their stories, we feel their presence, and we keep their memories alive. Just as people around the world denied, distorted and questioned the horrors of the Holocaust, people are denying the events of the October 7th massacre today. Through this exhibition, we are making sure that no one will be able to deny the atrocities that the Jewish people lived through on October 7th, and that no one will forget the innocent lives that were taken and the Israelis who remain in Hamas captivity. We are ensuring that evidence stands as a pillar of the truth while creating a safe space to honor the victims and their families at a time when Israelis and Jews around the world face of unprecedented antisemitism.”

Nissim Louk, father of Shani Louk, an Israeli-German 22-year-old who was murdered at the Nova Music Festival, and whose body was seen in a video being taken into Gaza in the back of a pickup truck, said at the ceremony: “It’s not easy for a father to see his daughter taken to Gaza like that. You probably remember those horrifying images. It’s certainly not easy for me. The strong father who is supposed to protect his daughter, and then she is taken away in one day. But on the morning of October 8th, on the front page of every newspaper in the world, there was my daughter, beautiful, with the Alps in the background. But they also showed the picture of the terrorists who took her. Just as it is written in the Torah, 'Do not steal and do not kill,' there is a clear line between the beauty of my daughter and the barbarity of Hamas, between light and darkness, between good and evil. Every small child can recognize this.”