Since the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and especially following the increased tensions in the north, there has been a noticeable rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide, particularly on social media platforms.

A report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) points to a 337% increase in antisemitic incidents in the United States between October and December 2023.

According to the report, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have become central arenas for spreading antisemitic and anti-Israel content.

The phenomenon is not limited to the US; countries like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have also reported a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents. In Germany, for example, 2,249 antisemitic incidents were recorded between October and December 2023.

Jewish communities have expressed deep concern about this trend. Jewish organizations in the US and Europe are calling on digital platforms and governments to take meaningful steps to curb the spread of antisemitism online and protect Jewish communities from incitement and violence.

Within these communities, several influential social media figures have been identified as using their platforms to spread incitement.

One notable figure is Dan Bilzerian, an American-Armenian influencer, who has been identified as a central disseminator of antisemitic content. Bilzerian promotes conspiracy theories regarding Jewish involvement in the 9/11 attacks and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

In his remarks, he claimed that "Israel is a parasitic entity that exists at the expense of the US and offers no benefit," while also spreading false claims about the Jewish Talmud.

Bilzerian further accused Israel of being the instigator of regional violence, stating that "Israel murdered its own citizens" and promoting bizarre allegations such as "leading rabbis in Israel teach that it is moral to kill infants." His posts, reaching thousands of followers, receive numerous responses, amplifying the spread of hate.

Researchers from MEMRI identified financial ties between Bilzerian and Iran, which may explain his support for pro-Iranian and anti-Israel agendas. Bilzerian has also expressed hatred toward Azerbaijan, stating his hope that it "will be completely destroyed and wiped off the map."

In Europe, Jewish communities have also identified problematic content shared by certain politicians.

For example, Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister sparked criticism when she referred to an Israeli military operation as a "terrorist attack," prompting a sharp response from Jewish leaders across Europe.

In former Soviet Union countries like Russia, Belarus, and Armenia, there has been a noticeable increase in antisemitic rhetoric on social media, with citizens sharing pro-Hamas videos and anti-Israel content.

In Armenia, the country’s only synagogue has been attacked four times since October 2023, a record compared to other countries in the region. Additionally, Armenia's official recognition of a Palestinian state, along with its growing ties with Iran, has exacerbated hatred toward Jews and Israelis.

These cases highlight the dangers of spreading anti-Jewish propaganda. "Influencers like Dan Bilzerian continue to spread hatred, with statements like 'they themselves beheaded babies, they committed all the crimes themselves,' using social media as a platform to incite hatred against Israel," Jewish community leaders in Azerbaijan stated this week.

"Influencers, politicians, and other opinion leaders are using these platforms to disseminate hatred and inciting content, making social media a central arena for this dangerous discourse," they added.