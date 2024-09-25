Sirens warning about an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were sounded early Wednesday morning, at around 12:20 a.m. in the Arava region.

The Home Front Command announced a few minutes later that the incident had concluded.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that a UAV was identified approaching from the east and a fall was identified in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for firing the drone, saying that it was launched towards "a target near the Jordan Valley".

Early Monday morning, sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were heard in the southern Golan Heights.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that IAF fighter jets successfully intercepted a UAV that was fired from Iraq and approached Israeli territory from Syria.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. No injuries were reported.

The pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for firing UAVs towards the southern Golan Heights, and claimed that they were fired towards an "observation base of the Golani Brigade".