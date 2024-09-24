As the world waits to see whether Israel will initiate a ground operation in southern Lebanon during Operation Northern Arrows, one of the surprises Hezbollah has prepared for the IDF forces was revealed in a report by the Wall Street Journal today (Tuesday).

According to the report, one of the most dangerous weapons in Hezbollah's article is the 'Almas,' a guided anti-tank missile made by Iran. The missile, which is named after the Persian word for diamonds, allows Hezbollah terrorists to strike with far greater precision than they have in past conflicts such as the Second Lebanon War.

The missile was developed by reverse engineering the Israeli anti-tank missile 'Spike.' It is believed that one of the Spike missiles was captured during the 2006 war and brought to Iran, where it was studied and reverse-engineered.

Almas is considered to be comparable to some of the most advanced anti-tank missiles in the world, including the American Javelin missile. Its first public use was in January, when Hezbollah published footage of an anti-tank missile attack on a hilltop containing IDF equipment and radar.

It was also reported that Hezbollah has also increased its preparations for the possibility of an all-out war in recent months, with Iran increasing its weapons shipments to its Lebanese proxy.

One former Hezbollah official said "The south is like a beehive right now," and that “everything the Iranians have, we have.”