DF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari made a statement to the media this evening (Tuesday), addressing the situation in Lebanon and the elimination of Ibrahim Muhammad Kaibisi, the head of Hezbollah's missile and rocket unit.

"At least two other commanders were eliminated along with Hezbollah's missile head Kaibisi. In recent days he was responsible for the shooting at Haifa - including this morning's shooting," said Hagari. "Today, about 300 rockets were fired towards the Israeli rear, injuring 6 civilians and soldiers - most of them lightly injured".

He also said that "Hezbollah wanted to shoot more today. We are disrupting and thwarting his plan. I will not detail the data on Hezbollah's shooting reduction - in order not to provide the enemy with a clear picture. We still have a way to go. It should be remembered - Hezbollah still has other capabilities of different kinds, our role is to handle each of them, but first and foremost those whose risk to the Israeli rear is greater."

"Alongside the fighting in the north - two divisions are currently fighting in Gaza, continuing to dismantle Hamas around the clock. Today, the Minister of Defense emphasized in an assessment that returning the hostages is a central goal and the security forces are making every effort to achieve it."

Regarding the continuation of the fighting in the north, he said: "We aim for the campaign to be as short as possible, hence we are attacking with intensity. But we must be prepared for it to continue longer."

When asked if Nasrallah was targeted, he replied: "The Chief of Staff has already said that no one in a terrorist organization is immune."

The IDF released data from Operation ‘Northern Arrows’: Air Force squadrons flew close to 3,000 flight hours during attack waves over Lebanon. In the strikes, more than 1,600 terrorist targets were attacked in 200 areas, using over 250 aircraft which dropped about 2,000 munitions. About 400 medium-range rocket launchers, about 70 weapons warehouses, and about 80 UAVs & drones were attacked. The head of Lebanon’s governmental emergency management, Minister Naser Yasin, announced that the death toll in the country has risen to 564.