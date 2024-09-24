Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was recently interviewed about Operation Northern Arrows on CNN, and reaffirmed Israel's capacity to fight a war on multiple fronts.

"We can defeat our enemies even when they fight us combined," Bennett declared. "We have contained hits on all fronts for eleven months. It's time for Israel to hit back."

He also dismissed worries that the war with Hezbollah was preventing the return of the hostages by Hamas. "I think it increases the pressure on our enemies to reach an agreement."

Asked about the collateral damage from Israeli attacks in Lebanon, Bennett replied, "I say to the Lebanese people, especially in southern Lebanon - it's time for you to topple them. Tell them they will no longer wreak havoc on all of us. This is your opportunity."

"There are Lebanese who willfully rent out a room in their house for a rocket launcher so you've got a living room, a kitchen, and a rocket launcher room. They are paid a monthly salary to maintain and shoot the rocket. Anyone who hosts a rocket launcher in his house is responsible for any consequences, including the danger to his own family."

Regarding the remaining hostages, he said, "We must bring our boys and girls home. I think that we should hit hard and do stuff faster in the south. The war in the South has taken way way too long, and I think that's a mistake."