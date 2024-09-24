Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Kahn for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas while he is seeking arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

Netanyahu stated, "Under the category of 'This can only happen at the UN': ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan met yesterday with two great champions of human rights – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, renowned for slaughtering Kurdish civilians and jailing journalists, and with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who denies the Holocaust and pays terrorists who murder Jews."

"Rather than issuing arrest warrants for war crimes against Erdogan and Abbas, Khan remains obsessed with casting as war criminals Israel's democratically elected leaders, who are pursuing a just war with just means against genocidal terrorists," Netanyahu stated.

"What a joke!" the Prime Minister concluded.