Israel is attempting to avoid an all-out war with Lebanon and keep the option for a diplomatic solution open, Israel Hayom reported, quoting two sources.

In a Monday night Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel's central goal in Lebanon is to cut the connection that was made on October 8th between the Lebanese front and the one in Gaza. He also emphasized that the military pressure on Nasrallah could help progress a hostage deal with Hamas.

The sources confirmed that it was for the purpose of keeping diplomatic solutions on the table that Israel did not strike additional targets in Beirut on Monday.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, is expected to continue responding over the coming 24 hours, and following their strikes, the next steps will be decided.

A US-led diplomatic solution is expected to include a temporary ceasefire and arrangements based on the United Nations Resolution 1701, which stipulates that Hezbollah retreat to north of the Litani River and lay down its weapons in southern Lebanon. Resolution 1701, signed in August 2006, stipulates that there will be no military forces other than UNIFIL and the Lebanese military south of the Litani River.

The resolution has not been enforced, however, and Hezbollah has been allowed to spend the last 18 years embedding itself in southern Lebanon.