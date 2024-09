During one of the Hezbollah missile salvos at northern Israel on Tuesday mourning, a rocket landed on the side of Route 70 near the town of Tamra.

Another missile struck near the town of Yarka. MDA EMTs and paramedics tended to a 58-year-old woman in light condition who was scratched by shrapnel and a 61-year-old man who suffered shock.

They were taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.