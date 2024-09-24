New details emerged on Tuesday about the attempted elimination of the commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, Ali Karaki.

Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported that the elimination attempt failed. Israeli defense officials are certain that Karaki was in the building that was targeted and was even wounded in the strike.

In addition, in contrast to the elimination of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, this strike was aimed at one of the floors of the building, above ground, where Karaki was assumed to be.

The report notes that Israel chose not to cause the entire building to collapse since it feared that other buildings would collapse.

In the strike that eliminated Aqil, a nearby building collapsed due to damage to its underground foundations which was not the intention of the strike. Therefore, this time, more caution was taken while planning the strike.

A security source noted that the building in the Dahiah section of Beirute where Karaki was located was mostly clear of civilians, who had evacuated the location. Therefore, even if the building would have collapsed, it would not have caused major civilian casualties.