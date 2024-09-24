Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet during a meeting on Monday that Israel's central goal in Lebanon is to cut the connection that was made on October 8th between the Lebanese front and the one in Gaza.

The meeting took approximately four hours, during which the ministers were updated on all the details of the security situation and the conflict with Hezbollah, but no decisions were made.

The ministers demanded that Israel strike Hezbollah harder while taking advantage of the American support.

The defense establishment clarified that Israel does not intend to declare an all-out war, it may need to enter one.

Netanyahu emphasized during the meeting that the military pressure on Nasrallah could help progress a hostage deal with Hamas.