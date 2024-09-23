Menachem Mendel Bolton, a 12-year-old student from Kfar Chabad, passed away Monday at Tel Hashomer Hospital after doctors fought for his life for several days.

Bolton suffered a cardiac event last week during a Bar Mitzvah event for a classmate.

According to the boy's father, the event occurred after his son felt hurt by the behavior of other children at the event.

"Many people are interested in what happened to my son Mendy. What I know so far is he was at the Bar Mitzvah of a kid from his class. The kids were bullying him by refusing to dance with him. He was hurt and went outside," he wrote in a post he put up a few days ago.

"He sat on a bench and cried and did not listen to anyone who tried to persuade him to come inside. He got up and walked on the grass towards the parking lot and fell. It turned out he had a heart rhythm disorder. It took a while until they found him and started treating him. They performed a lengthy resuscitation and only when he was in the intensive care unit did they manage to restore his pulse."

The father added, "He arrived at the intensive care unit at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, with a heart rhythm disorder that they managed to overcome, but another one came in its place. The morning after hospitalization, they saw his pupils dilating and took him to a CT scan where they discovered he had brain edema."

"Currently, he is classified as in life-threatening condition. He is sedated and ventilated as he receives medication to stabilize his condition. The staff here really cares for him around the clock. People ask what can be done, if you are interested in visiting, please coordinate, but mainly what we need now is a miracle."

Later, he mentioned that they added a name for him. "Yesterday we added the name Chaim. Please pray for the recovery of Menachem Mendel Chaim ben Devorah Zehava."

The school's management where Bolton studied issued a statement last Friday expressing their sorrow over the incident and noting that the students and staff are praying for his recovery.

The management also emphasized that upon their investigation, there was no bullying or violence at the event, but someone not related to the class "spoke to Mendy harshly," which caused him to leave the hall crying.

As noted, this morning despite the doctors' efforts, to the sorrow of his family and friends, he passed away.