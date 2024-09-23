The IDF on Monday carried out two waves of strikes in southern Lebanon, hours after striking over 150 terror targets.

Prior to the start of the attacks, IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee warned Lebanese civilians: "The strikes will begin soon. Immediately evacuate the homes in which weapons are hidden. Hezbollah is lying to you and sacrificing you. The organization is saying that you are its members and that you are important to it, but it seems that their missiles and UAVs are more important to it."

Reuters reported that Israel took control of a number of Lebanese radio stations, through which it is sending warnings to Lebanese civilians.