Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, spoke to Eric Shawn of Fox News and commented on the latest developments in Lebanon.

Commenting on Israel’s elimination of Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil in an air strike in Beirut, Danon said, “We attacked him during a meeting in Beirut, [in which he and other terrorists] were plotting another major attack against Israel. So I think justice was served for what he did to the American people and for what he was planning to do to us, and we are very proud of this air strike and we will continue to hunt down these terrorists.”

“The chain of command of Hezbollah is not the same, and if they continue to attack Israel, we have more surprises. We will get to them. They cannot hide,” added Danon.

He continued, “I think many countries should thank Israel, but the UN is exactly the opposite. On Friday I was there until 7:00 p.m., listening to all the condemnations against Israel. That was shameful. The Palestinian Authority is in charge of this diplomatic terrorism. Hamas is fighting us with the tunnels, the PA is fighting us with [UN] resolutions, and the sad part is that you see so many countries collaborating with them.”

“When [PA chairman] Abbas arrives in New York and speaks at the General Assembly, maybe someone should ask him: ‘Why don’t you condemn what happened to the Israelis? If you want to have peace with them, if you want to live peacefully with us, how can you ignore what Hamas did to us?’ The PA supports Hamas. They are terrorists wearing suits. If you cannot condemn them, you are part of them,” stated Danon.