The Police Prosecution Division submitted an indictment on Sunday against Moshe Eichstein, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's personal driver who hit a civilian vehicle after he ran a red light at the scene of a terror attack in April.

Idan Domtov, who was hit by the minister's vehicle, was moderately injured. Eichstein is being charged with driving past a red light, reckless driving, and conduct that led to actual damage and injury.

The accident occurred while Minister Ben-Gvir was traveling from the scene of a terror attack in Ramla one Friday to his home. The minister's vehicle ran the red light and hit a car that was crossing the intersection with the right of way.

MDA teams that arrived at the scene of the accident evacuated the minister together with his daughter, driver, and bodyguard to Shamir Medical Center with light injuries.

Footage of the accident shows the minister's car crossing the intersection, hitting the passing vehicle, and flipping over. A source in the police said after the accident that the minister's car drove through the red light.

According to the indictment, Eichstien entered the intersection while the red light in his direction was lit. He did not see Domtov's vehicle and did not slow down. The indictment clarified that the minister's driver did not take the required precautions.