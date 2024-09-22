A new ballistic missile developed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force was unveiled in a military parade in Tehran on Saturday, September 21.

As the Iranian Armed Forces staged countrywide military parades to mark the Sacred Defense Week, a series of new homegrown military equipment, including ballistic missiles and drones, were unveiled in Tehran on Saturday morning.

One of the latest achievement was a ballistic missile developed by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The ‘Jahad’ missile runs on liquid fuel and has a range of 1,000 kilometers.

A total of 21 ballistic missiles were put on display during the parade, including Khaybar-buster, Fattah, Hajj Qassem, Qadr-H, Emad, Khorramshahr, Sejjil and Jahad.

The Iranian Armed Forces also unveiled a number of military drones in the parade, including Shahed-136B.

Shahed-136B is a suicide drone manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The Shahed-class drones have been manufactured in combat, reconnaissance and suicide versions.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran maintains that its military might poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.