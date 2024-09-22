White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said on Sunday that the US is still working to reach a diplomatic solution between Israel and Hezbollah despite the continuous escalation.

Asked if an all-out war is inevitable, Kirby told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos: "We believe that there are better ways to try to get those Israeli citizens back in their homes, up in the north, and to keep those who are there safe than a war, than an escalation, than opening up a second front on that border with Lebanon against Lebanon."

He noted that tensions have risen over the past few days and that it would be more difficult to reach a diplomatic solution, but emphasized: "We don't believe that escalating this military conflict is in their best interest, it's certainly not going to be in the best interest of all those people that Prime Minister Netanyahu says he wants to be able to send back home."

Kirby reiterated that the US was not involved in the widespread communication device explosions in Lebanon.

Regarding the talks for a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, Kirby acknowledged that no progress has been achieved in the last week or two. He clearly noted who is to blame for the lack of progress: "It doesn't appear like Mr. Sinwar is prepared at all to keep negotiating in good faith, especially after he murdered six hostages in a tunnel execution style. So it doesn't appear that he's willing to move this forward."

With this, he added: "But it doesn't mean that we're not trying. You heard the President talk about this just a few days ago, things could be unrealistic until all of a sudden they are realistic and that's why our team is still engaged with Qatar, Egypt, and the Israelis to see if they can move it forward."