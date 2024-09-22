16.5-year-old Linoy Amzaleg suffered light shrapnel wounds on Sunday morning as a result of a missile strike on Kiryat Bialik as she and her family took cover in a safe room.

She recounted: "We had an alarm, we woke up ten seconds earlier, we quickly went downstairs, we took our glasses and pets to the safe room. Within less than three seconds in the safe room, a missile fell, a serious boom, and a flame ignited with the explosion. The window of the safe room exploded, the entire iron cover of the window was yanked off, and the glass broke. Cars caught fire and from the explosion of the cars, shrapnel flew through the window and hit me in the face."

Linoy added that her family managed to close the safe room door and window. "We managed to close the door, the window was closed, everything was locked, everything was closed, and from the explosion, the door was pulled out from its place, the door to the house. Two missiles fell, one in the yard and one on the street across from our house. The cars caught fire, the entire house fell apart, the rooms are ruined, everything's gone, there's no yard, no fence, nothing."

After 10 minutes, the family went out to see the damage and understand what happened, and then they understood that Linoy's face was injured. "The fire entered the safe room. When we left, I felt something wet on my face and I said that maybe I was crying. I wiped and saw blood."