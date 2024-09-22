Noam Yehiel, a student at the Noam Yissachar High School in Hadera and a resident of Ahi'ezer, was named as the 17-year-old boy who was killed in a traffic accident that occurred as red alert sirens were going off in northern Israel Sunday morning.

The driver of the car was moderately injured and was taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. It is suspected that the accident near the Yishai Interchange occurred as a result of the red alert sirens in the area.

The police are investigating whether the alarms activated in the area distracted the driver or caused a sudden reaction that led to the accident.

"We are at the scene of a very serious accident. We are investigating the suspicion that the accident occurred during a siren which sounded at 5:15a.m," police officer Yaron Ben Yishai, chief of the Migdal Ha'emek police station, said.

Noam's father is the famous singer Erez Yehiel. He was killed while on his way back to his yeshiva following selichot prayers.

"I call on all of the drivers to avoid traveling to the north," he urged. "During a siren, stop on the side of the road, cross to the other side of the guardrail, lie on the ground, and wait ten minutes from the moment the siren sounds."