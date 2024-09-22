A 17-year-old boy was killed Sunday in a traffic accident near the Yishai Interchange, after an air-raid siren sounded in the area.

In addition, two people were lightly injured in a traffic accident, and a third person suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Israel Police is investigating whether the sirens distracted the driver or caused a sudden response which led to the accident.

"We are at the scene of a very serious accident. We are investigating the suspicion that the accident occurred during a siren which sounded at 5:15a.m," police officer Yaron Ben Yishai, chief of the Migdal Ha'emek police station, said.

"I call on all of the drivers to avoid traveling to the north," he urged. "During a siren, stop on the side of the road, cross to the other side of the guardrail, lie on the ground, and wait ten minutes from the moment the siren sounds."

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Ofer Winick and and EMT Tal Nixon said: "We arrived at the scene and we saw a crushed vehicle. Trapped in the back seat was a boy of about 17 who was unconscious, not breathing, and had no heartbeat. After he was extracted, we were forced to declare his death. A 20-year-old man was fully conscious and exited the vehicle suffering from bruises. After initial treatment, we evacuated him to the hospital in moderate to serious condition, and two additional passengers suffered light injuries and were treated at the scene."