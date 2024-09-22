Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal on Saturday night described the happenings behind the scenes that led to the dramatic announcement by National Right Party chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar that he has given up the position of Minister of Defense.

"Last Thursday, nine days ago, Netanyahu gave the green light to negotiators to tell Sa'ar that he can take the Defense Ministry. Sa'ar confirms that he is prepared to do so. Everything starts to heat up. On Saturday night, something security-related comes up. Speaking of the story of the pagers that changes the picture," Segal revealed.

He added, "At this stage it is quite clear to Netanyahu that the political issue will have to wait - precisely because the Minister of Defense is currently involved in these matters. It could escalate, as we are all seeing now."

"A secret in politics, as Yitzhak Shamir said, can be kept between two people on the condition that one of them is dead. Everyone is alive and well, thank God, so this thing is leaking. For Netanyahu and Sa’ar, this is happening at the worst possible time and is out of their control."

"I think I know who leaked it and what was his purpose in thwarting it. Ultimately, he succeeded. It was a successful targeted thwarting operation. Netanyahu was hoping to already have a new Defense Minister when he went to the UN General Assembly. There won't be a new Defense Minister and I'm also not sure there will be a trip," Segal concluded.