Dr. Miriam Adelson, who together with her late husband Sheldon is behind the extensive activities of the Israeli-American Council (IAC), recalled what she told former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after his speech at the opening plenary of the IAC conference in Washington on Thursday night.

Trump said during his speech, “If I don’t win this election, Israel in my opinion will cease to exist within two years, and I believe I’m 100% percent right. If I do win, Israel will be safe and secured.”

Dr. Adelson approached the former President after his speech, told him that there was truth to his claims but added, "Our people have one more secret."

Adelson quoted from the Passover Haggadah to explain what that secret is, “And this [promise] is what has stood by our ancestors and us; for it was not only one man who rose up to destroy us: in every single generation people rise up to destroy us – but the Holy One, Blessed Be He, saves us from their hands.”

"Your daughter knows that too," Adelson added, referring to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, who converted to Judaism many years ago.

Adelson said during Shabbat that it was important for her to make it clear to Trump that the people of Israel believe that everything is from heaven and that the Holy One, Blessed Be He, will protect the people of Israel.

She added that she was indeed afraid of a victory by Vice President Harris and the Democrats and that Harris might withhold military aid to Israel, which she said could lead to a massacre worse than that of October 7.