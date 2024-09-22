German soccer club Werder Bremen and its supporters on Saturday paid homage to murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, during their first home game following the announcement of the deaths of Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages, who were executed by Hamas terrorists.

Before the game against Bayern Munich, fans of Werder Bremen displayed a tribute featuring Goldberg-Polin’s portrait alongside the words: "Shalom, Salam, Peace. May your memory be a revolution, achi! (my brother in Hebrew)," echoing sentiments from his father's eulogy.

Goldberg-Polin had been an avid supporter of Werder Bremen.

Throughout the past year, the club and its fan base have held numerous tributes for Goldberg-Polin, including one during an away match against Mainz the previous week. A permanent flag with his image and the phrase "Free Hersh" now flies outside Weserstadion as a lasting symbol of his memory.

In addition to his love for Werder Bremen, Goldberg-Polin was a passionate fan of Hapoel Jerusalem, supporting both its soccer and basketball teams.

In his honor, the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team will wear his portrait on their jerseys this season, while the soccer team conducted a tribute during their recent match against Hapoel Haifa.