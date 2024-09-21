What can be said about the Jewish Voice for Peace group?

That they blamed Israel for bringing the Simchat Torah massacres upon itself, through being an ‘apartheid’ state?

That their social media accounts have posted caricatures of Israeli soldiers drinking the blood of Arabs?

No, although that is bad enough, we should begin the analysis of these hypocrites, these liars and cronies of murderous terrorist armies, by looking at their very basis: the actual words, their actual name, “Jewish Voice for Peace”.

Jewish? Hardly. A band of maniacs who declare the slaughter of villagers on the kibbutzim of the Gaza envelope to be “resistance” or- the most worn-weary trope they trot out -”decolonization” cannot be called Jewish. People who declare that the very doctrine of the Jewish people, to serve as a light to the nations, is somehow incitement to genocide and ethnic cleansing cannot possibly be seriously considered Jewish. When it comes to the degree of Judaism they hold, they would probably fall below the level of the Hellenizers in the time of the Maccabees, or the idolaters whose hypocrisy brought on the destruction of the first Beit haMikdash. They hold Judaism as a token, a passcard produced to exempt themselves from the fact of their promoting another Holocaust and then pocketed to be forgotten about.

What drives them to label themselves as Jewish is an implicit promise to the cultists they mislead: that there will be a future for Jews without Israel. It takes ignorance as thick as the armor of an IDF Merkava tank to believe that- that Jews without a grasp on our homeland, Jews willing to discard our history, Jews who will reduce their Judaism to a desk ornament, a fun fact, will ever be safe.

The people who want Jews to forget they are Jews are the deepest, most malignant menace to the Diaspora. No wonder our most virulent haters, save for the Nazis with their race-based agenda as opposed to ideological, all want to ‘upgrade’ Jews, to “lift us up” from our “ignorant” traditions. Christians did, Muslims did, Communists did. They want to “unburden” us of our past: to obliterate who we are.

The ‘Jewish’ in “Jewish Voice for Peace” is a sham, a flimsy mask worn to disguise the fact that there is no Judaism left beneath it. There is no concern for our land, for our people, or for our G-d. This is a new cult trying to scrub off the actual meaning of Judaism- the belief in a chosen people, meant to illuminate the path of righteousness. Remember, Christians began not as their own faith, but as a sect of Jews dedicated to a bizarre, modified doctrine.

For peace? Can these fanatics call themselves ‘for peace’ with a straight face? Let them tell us where the peace is- how many Israelis being murdered is equal to peace? Just more than a thousand on Simchat Torah? Or should it be every last one of them, if Sinwar and the Ayatollah and Nasrallah have their way? Is peace when Israelis are gunned down at music festivals or killed by exploding rockets, or only when they are personally stabbed to death by all these peace-loving Arabs surrounding them?

They have no tie to Judaism beyond the hollow mask they cling onto, desperate to make themselves some kind of counterweight to the massive majority of Jews worldwide who support the state of our homeland.

They have no interest in peace- only the destruction of Israel. All that remains is a rabid, senseless voice thundering on about how every last Israeli merits torture and death for the crime of existence.

Give no space to the lies they foment: this deranged voice’s idea of peace is death.