﻿

“Because you failed to serve the Eternal your God with joy and contentment...” (Deut. 28:47)

﻿

Rav Kook was once asked: How can we awaken feelings of excitement and enthusiasm in our avodatHashem? How do we cultivate a sense of joy in our service of God, when we observe mitzvot and study Torah?

﻿

The Answer of the Kabbalists

In his response, Rav Kook wrote:

﻿

It is difficult to properly explain this fundamental aspect of serving God in a letter. However, the primary way to kindle joy and enthusiasm is by dedicating time to rigorous study of the spiritual, non-halakhic areas of the Torah. Do not relegate it to haphazard reading. It is through this study that the soul’s inner light begins to shine, and a spirit of joy and vitality infuses those who earnestly seek truth.

﻿

Nonetheless, I will share with you one central principle, though this too cannot be fully grasped without serious study and reflection. This principle can serve as a gateway to deepening your love for God and experiencing the radiant light of the holy Torah.

﻿

Clearly, if someone was granted the chance to benefit the entire world, even the most self-centered individual would eagerly seize the opportunity, devoting his heart and soul to the task.

﻿

Fatigue and weariness arise when we fail to recognize the extent of the good that we bring to the entire world through our Torah study, performance of mitzvot, Divine service, and cultivation of character traits.

﻿

For this reason, God enlightened us with the teachings of the lofty tzaddikim, the masters of Kabbalah. They deepened our understanding of the true significance of our service, clarifying how it uplifts all of creation. Nonetheless, we need to bring this abstract idea closer to our intellect. Then our motivation will be strong and our enthusiasm well-grounded.

﻿

Uplifting the Universe

We attain this profound awareness by contemplating the spiritual unity that binds the entire universe. We need to recognize that each individual soul is connected to the collective soul of all existence. Every created being draws its light and perfection from this collective soul. We have the power to increase the light in our souls through Torah study, mitzvot, prayer, and character refinement. We need to be aware that whenever we enlighten our own souls, we are benefiting not just ourselves, but the entire universe. We are bestowing perfection and life upon all creation.

﻿

Through our efforts, the righteous are strengthened in their holy service. The evil of the wicked is mitigated to some extent, and they experience stirrings of remorse and penitence. Even the animals are ennobled, according to their station. The noble holiness provided by a single soul that truly cares about all of existence helps refine and purify even those creatures inclined toward destruction. And it certainly adds dazzling light to the lofty splendor of the souls, and throughout the spiritual worlds, in their infinite beauty and sanctity.

All of this is relevant for every member of the holy nation of Israel. But it resonates with even greater significance for those who are privileged to dwell in the Holy Land.

﻿

(Adapted from Iggerot HaRe’iyah vol. I, letter 301 5670/1910, sent by Rabbi Chanan Morrison, RavKookTorah.org)