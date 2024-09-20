Mark Robinson, the Lt. Governor of North Carolina, is at the center of a major scandal in the US.

CNN published an investigation from which it emerged that Robinson, the Republican candidate for the next governor of North Carolina, opened an account on the pornography site Nude Africa between 2008 and 2012, where he gave himself a variety of strange nicknames including Black Nazi on the site's message board.

In October 2010, Robinson posted a message on the site's message board, in which he expressed support for the reinstatement of slavery in the US. “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few,” he wrote.

In March 2012, he even wrote that he would prefer even Hitler over Barack Obama.“I’d take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now!”

He also used his anonymous identity to attack the civil rights leader Martin Luther King with humiliating words. “I’m not in the KKK. They don’t let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!”, he wrote, among other slurs and violent statements.

Robinson has been serving as the Lt. Governor of North Carolina since 2021 and he is the state's first black Lt. Governor. In the upcoming November, he is supposed to run for the gubernatorial position against the Democratic candidate Josh Stein, the Attorney General of North Carolina.

It is still unclear whether this new affair will cause him to withdraw from the race or if he will decide to continue to run. Robinson has so far announced that he will not be withdrawing.

Robinson was connected to the online statements by the username minisoldr, which he uses for several other online accounts.

“This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me,” Robinson said to CNN. Presented with the litany of evidence connecting him with the minisoldr user name on Nude Africa, Robinson said, “I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”