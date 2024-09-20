A new poll published Friday morning showed the Likud party continuing to lead its opponents.

The poll, conducted by Lazar Research for Maariv, showed Likud winning 24 Knesset seats, leading the second-largest party, National Unity, by three seats.

According to the poll, National Unity would win 21 seats, followed by Yesh Atid in third place, with 15 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu with 14 seats.

Among the smaller parties, Sephardic-haredi Shas and the united Labor-Meretz list, now dubbed the "Democrats," would win nine seats each. Otzma Yehudit is projected to win eight seats, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism seven seats.

The smallest parties are projected to be the Arab Hadash-Ta'al party, with five seats, and the United Arab List (Ra'am) and Religious Zionism, with four seats each.

New Hope - National Right and the Arab Balad party are not expected to pass the electoral threshold, garnering 1.6% and 1.8% of the vote respectively.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties are expected to win 52 Knesset seats, while the center-left parties are expected to win 59 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition, would hold the remaining nine seats.

If former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ran at the head of a new party, however, his party is projected to win 21 seats, similar to previous polls' projections. However, in such a case, the Likud party would win 20 Knesset seats, National Unity would win 13, and Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu would win 11 seats each. In this situation, three parties would win eight seats each: the Democrats, Otzma Yehudit, and Shas; United Torah Judaism would win seven seats. Hadash-Ta'al would retain its five seats, and Ra'am and Religious Zionism would win four seats each.