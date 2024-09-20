Comedian Michael Rapaport spoke at the IAC National Summit in Washington and said how he believes Jews need to react to criticsim and hate.

''The only opinions that are important to me are Jews and Zionists. I encourage other people to not care about any other opinions at this point.''

''As far as Hollywood, the ones that have been not supportive, I haven't crossed paths with any of them, and I hope they're intimidated by it.''

''As Jews and Israelis and Zionists, people on the right side of things, we don't need to accept it. If they have a problem with it, I'm easy to find.''