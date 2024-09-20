Terrorists on Friday morning fired towards a school bus in Mevo Dotan. The school bus was bulletproof, and no one was injured in the shooting.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called on Israeli security forces to fight terrorism with more force.

"This shooting could have ended differently," he said. "We could have been holding funerals for children right now, G-d forbid."

"We had a miracle, but we cannot rely on miracles. Ignoring this incident will, G-d forbid, lead to a much worse result. We are at war, including in Judea and Samaria, and we all understand this."

He stressed, "The operations to eliminate terrorists are important and widescale, but they are not enough. We need to stop the policy off acceptance, eliminate the terrorists who are known to everyone, who walk around with weapons in broad daylight during parades of terrorists, and in other areas, and bring back the security checkpoints."

"It is unthinkable that only in Judea and Samaria will we act against terrorists in a 'surgical' fashion. Anyone who calls for the murder of Jews must know that he is a dead man. Acceptance will lead us to the cemeteries. We must not continue with this policy of acceptance."