Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah, a Lebanese plastic surgeon, described in an interview with CNN the various injuries he has treated as a result of the deadly waves of communication device explosions that have killed dozens of Hezbollah terrorists and wounded thousands.

Abu Sittah said that the wounds were almost all identical. "It's a blast to the hand, with a mangled hand. And then an explosion to the face and the eyes because people got the message, they picked up the pager, they looked at it, and it exploded in their face," he described.

"We have facial injuries, we have penetrating injuries to the eyes, and we have amputations of the mangled hand."

He added that in some cases, the wounded were next to the pagers of the one holding it.

Regarding the second wave of explosions on Wednesday, Abu Sittah claimed that some of the ambulance staff were in possession of the same type radios as those that exploded and some of the ambulances were unable to leave the parking lot until the military tended to the threat.

According to Abu Sittah, "We don't have enough equipment because of the sheer number. More importantly, these are injuries that will need between five and 12 surgeries in the next few years."