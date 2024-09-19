Ali Karimi is considered to be one of the greatest Iranian footballers of all times, when apart from his successes in the Iranian national team, he played in prestigious teams in Europe and was one of the first Iranian footballers to play outside the borders of his country and also at the highest levels.

For a long time Karimi has been outspoken against the Ayatollahs’ rule in Iran, and in favor of Israel and the West.

After the two attacks attributed to Israel that resulted in many casualties of Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, Syria, and even Iran, Karimi once again expressed his support for Israel's struggle to defend itself against Islamic terrorism.

The former footballer, who is known for his opposition to the Iranian government, tweeted on Wednesday evening on the X network explicit support for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s struggle, when he wrote: "Keep fighting, Bibi. Go for it. You are doing an excellent job ... I hope this will be the remedy for the hearts of the Iranians and of Iran."

This is not the first time that Karimi has spoken out against the violent regime in his country, and in favor of Israel. Only last April he uploaded a picture to social networks, which simulates Israel and Iran as one fist, showing the Israeli flag and the previous Iranian flag with hands joined together, and wrote: "We are Iran, not the Islamic Republic,” in what seems like a new slogan of the opponents to the Ayatollah regime.

This time Karimi added the two hashtags "At your service, Netanyahu" and "Bibi Goal" to the caption.